Uno Minda launches LED Blinkers for Royal Enfield motorcycles, priced at 1,137

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jul 2025, 11:43 am
  • Uno Minda launches new LED blinkers for Royal Enfield motorcycles, featuring a contemporary design, improved visibility, and an IP67 rating for durability. Priced at 1,137, these indicators enhance safety and style, but may void the electrical warranty if improperly installed.

The new LED blinkers from Uno Minda enhance Royal Enfield motorcycles with better visibility and a retro design.
Uno Minda, a well-known name in the automotive components space, has introduced a new set of LED blinkers tailored specifically for Royal Enfield motorcycles. These new indicators are now available in the Indian aftermarket and have been designed to appeal to riders who value both function and form.

At first glance, these LED blinkers stand out with a contemporary design that blends well with the classic styling of Royal Enfield motorcycles. But they’re more than just a cosmetic enhancement. The key upgrade here is improved visibility. With high-brightness lighting, these indicators are meant to offer better safety, especially in low-light and high-traffic conditions—areas where traditional blinkers often fall short.

One of the practical highlights of the new LED units is their IP67 rating, meaning they are both waterproof and dustproof. For motorcyclists, especially those who ride in varied weather or rough terrains, this durability offers peace of mind. Whether it’s heavy monsoon rains or dusty roads, the blinkers are built to function reliably.

Also Read : Uno Minda launches dual-port USB charging accessory for motorcycles

The team at Uno Minda has also paid attention to ease of use. The brand says that these blinkers are designed for simple, hassle-free installation. However, it is important to note that the LED blinkers could potentially void the electrical warranty of the motorcycles, especially if the installation is not done properly or damages the original wiring. The warranty will only be affected if the blinkers are proven to be the direct cause of any issues or due to some other genuine reason. So, the customer should make sure that they do their research thoroughly before deciding whether they want to install them

Speaking on the launch, Anand Kumar, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Aftermarket Domain at Uno Minda, shared that the product is part of the company’s wider push toward introducing modern, performance-focused solutions for Indian riders. He emphasised that these blinkers reflect a combination of durability, style, and improved rider safety.

Priced at 1,137 and backed by a one-year warranty, the Uno Minda Advanced LED Blinkers are now available both online and at major offline retailers across the country. For Royal Enfield motorcycle owners looking to update their ride with something both functional and visually striking, these blinkers could be a thoughtful addition.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2025, 11:43 am IST
TAGS: Uno Minda accessories
