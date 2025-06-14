HT Auto
Want to charge your mobile on the bike? Uno Minda has a product for you

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2025, 10:26 AM
  • Uno Minda has launched a dual-port USB charger for motorcycles priced at 194. It enables simultaneous charging of two devices and is available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Uno Minda's website. The charger has a robust design, weatherproof features, and offers a 1-year warranty.

A USB charger should be installed on the accessory wire that few manufacturers offer to protect the warranty.
Uno Minda has launched a USB charger for motorcycles with dual ports so two mobile devices can be charged simultaneously. It is priced at 194, and interested customers can buy it on the offline market—Flipkart, Amazon, and Uno Minda's website.

The manufacturer says that no, wire splicing is generally not required or recommended for Uno Minda USB mobile charging cables, especially for standard USB-A to USB-C or USB-A to Lightning cables. These cables are designed with integrated connectors and shielding. We would recommend that customers use the accessory wire that few manufacturers provide for such accessories so that the warranty of the motorcycle is voided.

Also Read : Safety feature or hazard? Child's death by airbag raises awareness concerns

Uno Minda says that the charger has a robust design and the port itself comes with a rubber cover to make it weather proof. The brand is also offering a 1-year warranty. The peak output of the charger is 30W /2.4A which should be fine for most devices. A USB charger comes in quite handy especially when you are going on tours because mobile devices or cameras can be kept charged then. And because there are two ports, the rider can charge two devices at the same time.

(Alsor read: This electric bike packs cutting-edge safety tech at a low cost. But it will not launch. Here's why)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anand Kumar, Head of Sales and Marketing, Aftermarket, Uno Minda Ltd, stated, “Our new dual port USB mobile phone chargers are built with rider comfort and efficiency in mind. With fast-charging capabilities, they offer a seamless experience for bikers who are always on the move. Crafted using premium-grade ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), a durable thermoplastic polymer, these chargers offer superior hardness, impact resistance, and weatherproof reliability—making them perfect for Indian riding conditions."

He further added, "This fast charger is designed to operate at peak output of 30W /2.4A & is compatible with BS6 standards, offering a standardized and dependable solution for the modern two-wheeler. It's all about enhancing the ride while ensuring safety, convenience, and peace of mind."

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2025, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: Uno Minda

