Uno Minda rolls out advanced dash cam DVR range in India, priced from 12,999

Automotive component supplier Uno Minda has expanded its aftermarket product line-up with the introduction of its advanced 2-Way and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVRs in India. The move comes amid growing adoption of in-car safety and monitoring tech, as more motorists turn to dash cams for evidence collection and enhanced visibility during incidents on the road.

The new dash cam systems are designed for multi-angle recording with support for up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, catering to private vehicle owners who seek better personal safety and documentation in case of accidents. Uno Minda says both devices are designed for Indian driving conditions, focusing on reliability within a sleek, compact design and user-friendly controls. They enable drivers to monitor their surroundings, record evidence in case of crashes and disputes, and access footage in real time through a mobile app.

Commenting on the launch, Karna Markan, Head – Sales & Distribution (Accessories), Uno Minda Ltd. (Aftermarket), said, “At Uno Minda, our mission is to bring advanced automotive technology into the hands of everyday consumers, making driving safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. These advanced DVRs are designed to offer multi-channel recording with upto 4K Ultra HD resolution, view recorded videos wirelessly on mobile phone, and advanced safety features, ensuring a smarter and safer driving experience. These products represent a significant step forward in providing consumers with reliable and easy-to-use aftermarket solutions that enhance both safety and driving confidence."

Uno Minda 3-way Car Dash Cam DVR:

The 3-way Dash Cam offers triple channel recording and features a 120 to 140-degree field of vision

The 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVR enables triple-channel recording: 4K/2K Ultra HD front, 1K in-cabin, and 1K rear. This provides detailed coverage of both interior and exterior angles and offers a 120°–140° field of view, a 3.39-inch LCD display, WiFi and app-based control, and a gravity sensor that automatically secures critical footage during collisions. The system further supports loop recording, features expandable storage up to 256 GB, and uses a durable build for long-term usage.

Uno Minda 2-way Car Dash Cam DVR:

The 2-way Dash Cam offers dual-channel recording and comes with a 160-degree wide-angle lens

The 2-Way Dash Cam DVR offers dual-channel recording with a 4K Ultra HD front and 1K rear camera, coupled with a 160° wide-angle lens. Similar to the 3-Way model, it includes WiFi connectivity, a compact 3.39-inch display, loop recording, gravity sensor protection, and 256 GB storage support.

The Uno Minda 3-Way Dash Cam DVR is priced at ₹14,999, while the 2-Way Dash Cam DVR retails at ₹12,999. Both models come with a one-year warranty and will be available through leading online and offline retailers across the country.

