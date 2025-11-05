HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Uno Minda Launches 2 Way And 3 Way Car Dash Cam Dvrs In India With Up To 4k Recording

Uno Minda rolls out advanced dash cam DVR range in India, priced from 12,999

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2025, 18:20 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Uno Minda has launched its new 2-Way and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVRs in India, featuring 4K Ultra HD recording, WiFi connectivity, and more.

Uno Minda 2-way Dash Cam DVR
Uno Minda expands its aftermarket accessories lineup with the launch of advanced 2-Way and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVRs in India
Uno Minda 2-way Dash Cam DVR
Uno Minda expands its aftermarket accessories lineup with the launch of advanced 2-Way and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVRs in India
Get Launch Updates on
Tata Altroz EV arrow icon
Notify me

Automotive component supplier Uno Minda has expanded its aftermarket product line-up with the introduction of its advanced 2-Way and 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVRs in India. The move comes amid growing adoption of in-car safety and monitoring tech, as more motorists turn to dash cams for evidence collection and enhanced visibility during incidents on the road.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The new dash cam systems are designed for multi-angle recording with support for up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, catering to private vehicle owners who seek better personal safety and documentation in case of accidents. Uno Minda says both devices are designed for Indian driving conditions, focusing on reliability within a sleek, compact design and user-friendly controls. They enable drivers to monitor their surroundings, record evidence in case of crashes and disputes, and access footage in real time through a mobile app.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Vision X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X
₹ 11 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda HR-V
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Commenting on the launch, Karna Markan, Head – Sales & Distribution (Accessories), Uno Minda Ltd. (Aftermarket), said, “At Uno Minda, our mission is to bring advanced automotive technology into the hands of everyday consumers, making driving safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. These advanced DVRs are designed to offer multi-channel recording with upto 4K Ultra HD resolution, view recorded videos wirelessly on mobile phone, and advanced safety features, ensuring a smarter and safer driving experience. These products represent a significant step forward in providing consumers with reliable and easy-to-use aftermarket solutions that enhance both safety and driving confidence."

Uno Minda 3-way Car Dash Cam DVR:

Uno Minda 3-way dash cam
The 3-way Dash Cam offers triple channel recording and features a 120 to 140-degree field of vision
Uno Minda 3-way dash cam
The 3-way Dash Cam offers triple channel recording and features a 120 to 140-degree field of vision

The 3-Way Car Dash Cam DVR enables triple-channel recording: 4K/2K Ultra HD front, 1K in-cabin, and 1K rear. This provides detailed coverage of both interior and exterior angles and offers a 120°–140° field of view, a 3.39-inch LCD display, WiFi and app-based control, and a gravity sensor that automatically secures critical footage during collisions. The system further supports loop recording, features expandable storage up to 256 GB, and uses a durable build for long-term usage.

Uno Minda 2-way Car Dash Cam DVR:

Uno Minda 2-way Dash Cam
The 2-way Dash Cam offers dual-channel recording and comes with a 160-degree wide-angle lens
Uno Minda 2-way Dash Cam
The 2-way Dash Cam offers dual-channel recording and comes with a 160-degree wide-angle lens

The 2-Way Dash Cam DVR offers dual-channel recording with a 4K Ultra HD front and 1K rear camera, coupled with a 160° wide-angle lens. Similar to the 3-Way model, it includes WiFi connectivity, a compact 3.39-inch display, loop recording, gravity sensor protection, and 256 GB storage support.

The Uno Minda 3-Way Dash Cam DVR is priced at 14,999, while the 2-Way Dash Cam DVR retails at 12,999. Both models come with a one-year warranty and will be available through leading online and offline retailers across the country.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2025, 18:20 pm IST
TAGS: Uno Minda accessories

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.