UNESCO and Royal Enfield Begin 4th Edition of The Great Himalayan Exploration in

UNESCO and Royal Enfield have launched the fourth edition of The Great Himalayan Exploration, an initiative that blends motorcycling with cultural preservation. This year, the journey takes place in Himachal Pradesh, where 20 rider-researchers will set out to document 12 traditional practices that form part of the region’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The expedition was flagged off from Theog, Shimla, by local officials Shri Shashank Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and Shri Sidharth Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police. Over the next six weeks, the participants will travel across Himachal, engaging with local communities and recording traditions that have been kept alive for generations.

Among the cultural practices to be documented are Himachali Dham, a festive vegetarian feast prepared by hereditary chefs; Kangra miniature paintings, known for their delicate detailing; and Kath-Kuni architecture, an earthquake-resistant construction style unique to the mountains. Other traditions include the Chamba Thaal, Spiti jewellery, the Himachali topi, and the grand celebrations of Kullu Dussehra, where hundreds of village deities come together in a week-long festival.

Also Read : Royal Enfield announces ‘Himalayan Spirit’ off-road program at BigRock Dirt Park

The expedition’s experiences will be captured in a four-part docuseries, produced by National Geographic and streaming later on JioHotstar, offering a wider audience an opportunity to witness Himachal’s living heritage.

This initiative is part of a larger multi-year collaboration between UNESCO and Royal Enfield, launched in 2022, which aims to document 200 cultural practices across the Himalayas. So far, more than 70 traditions have been recorded across the Eastern Himalayas and Ladakh.

Royal Enfield, whose association with the Himalayas dates back over seven decades, supports this project through its Social Mission, which works with mountain communities on climate resilience, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism.

Through The Great Himalayan Exploration, riders not only experience the landscapes of the region but also help safeguard traditions that risk fading away in the face of rapid change. By documenting these practices, the project hopes to strengthen community identity and inspire future generations to keep these customs alive.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new colour scheme

The new colour of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is called ‘Shadow Ash’.

Royal Enfield introduced a fresh color option for the Guerrilla 450 motorcycle during the GRRR Nights X Underground event held in Pune, in partnership with Tapaswi Racing. This new color scheme, named Shadow Ash, is offered for the Dash variant and is priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). It showcases an olive-green fuel tank complemented by black detailing and is fitted with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash console.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: