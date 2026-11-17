Ultraviolette has entered the wearable motorcycle safety equipment segment with the B-MAX, a reusable air vest priced at an introductory ₹24,990. The product extends the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's safety approach beyond vehicle-based technologies to equipment worn by riders.

Protection across key body areas

The B-MAX is designed to protect the collar, back, chest, sides and hips. Ultraviolette claims the vest offers 2X CE safety standards and 86% force attenuation, with a combination of active impact protection and passive armour.

Its protection package includes a cervical brace intended to restrict the helmet's movement during hyperextension-related whiplash. A spinal shield provides coverage for the tailbone, while the spinal armour core is designed to offer continuous protection along the vertebral area.

The vest also incorporates dual front thorax chambers, described as a measure against injuries caused by handlebar impact. An active air shield uses pressurised torso protection to absorb the force of an impact.

Mechanical tether and ventilation

Unlike safety equipment that relies on battery-powered operation, the B-MAX uses a mechanical tether. This eliminates the need for riders to charge a battery before using the vest, according to the product specifications.

Ultraviolette has also accounted for ventilation through an aero mesh construction. Its open-underarm design is intended to improve airflow, making the vest more suitable for use in tropical weather conditions.

Reusable design

The B-MAX is not intended to be discarded after a single deployment. Ultraviolette says each unit can be reused up to five times, although the supplied product information does not detail the procedure required to restore it for subsequent use.

The B-Max is Ultraviolette's first-ever rider protection wearable, which aims to bring technology and safety together while keeping it accessible for the masses. Similar protective vests on the market are usually priced much higher, making it harder for the average Indian to afford.

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