Ultraviolette expands retail network across 5 Indian cities, eyes 100 city reach by FY26

The Indian electric two wheeler manufacturer Ultraviolette has widened its reach by opening new experience centers— called UV Space Stations—in five Indian cities. The expansion comprises of facilities in Kolkata, Jaipur, Madurai, Berhampore, and a second outlet in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. The e-motorcycle firm has now established itself in 17 cities of India.

The new expansion phase is especially noteworthy as this is Ultraviolette's first official presence in Rajasthan and West Bengal. The new experience centers will be established through local dealer partners and will be end-to-end facilities for test rides, motorcycle deliveries, post-sales service, and spares support. The recent retail developments by the company are supportive of its overall objective of going to 100 cities by FY2026.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said the move reflects both agility and long-term strategic planning. He added that the expansion is about more than just geography—it’s about building a scalable and consistent customer experience through robust sales and service ecosystems.

Ultraviolette F77: 2025 Updates

Ultraviolette had released a software upgrade for its F77 electric motorbike series earlier in the year, including the new Gen3 Powertrain Firmware. In addition to this upgrade, a new performance mode named Ballistic+ has been released as well. The upgrade comes after extensive studies of rider behavior based on over 8 million kilometres of real-world riding data.

Gen3 firmware was created to enhance throttle response and performance of the F77. It is based on data collected by the company's proprietary Violette A.I. system, which monitors over 3,000 parameters during a ride, including acceleration patterns, terrain inputs, and rider behaviour. It is reported by the company that these learnings have been employed to develop the power delivery and handling of the motorcycle.

The upgrade draws from earlier models of the F77, such as the MACH 2 model that came out in 2024. The model brought with it features of safety and convenience like traction control, regenerative braking with 10 levels of adjustability, hill-hold assist, and the inclusion of Violette A.I. to enable adaptive system behavior.

