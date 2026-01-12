Ultraviolette unveils ‘Violette’ voice assistant for F77 at CES 2026

Following the recent launch of the X-47 crossover electric ADV that debuted radar as a standard safety feature, Ultraviolette Automotive has showcased its new voice assistant at CES 2026 held in Las Vegas . Dubbed Violette, the system was demonstrated on the F77 electric motorcycle and has been developed in partnership with SoundHound AI.

At the event, Ultraviolette showcased how riders can interact with the F77 using voice commands through a dedicated wake phrase. The voice assistant enables users to control riding modes, start navigation, and access information from the digital user manual, including tyre pressure recommendations, service-related instructions and step-by-step guides. The demo also highlighted voice-enabled access to pre-ride checks, ride statistics, alerts related to vehicle health, and service notifications.

The company is positioning Violette as part of its broader push towards connected and software-driven mobility. By integrating voice-assisted interaction, Ultraviolette aims to reduce the need for physical inputs while riding, allowing riders to access key functions and information without taking their attention off the road.

With this showcase, Ultraviolette signalled its intent to expand the role of artificial intelligence within its electric motorcycle ecosystem, focusing on safety, usability and real-time rider assistance as future areas of development.

Commenting on the showcase, Narayan Subramaniam, the CEO and Co-founder at Ultraviolette, said, “The integration of Violette A.I. with Soundhound AI marks a significant step in advancing human–machine interaction. By enabling seamless voice-led control we are creating a riding experience that is intuitive, immersive, and future-ready, allowing riders to stay fully focused on what matters most- the road ahead".

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder at Ultraviolette, added, “At Ultraviolette, we have spent years developing technologies that make a meaningful impact in the mobility space, with a singular focus on bringing riders closer to their motorcycles in the most effortless way possible. Artificial Intelligence plays a crucial role in this transformation and in elevating the riding experience by anticipating rider needs, simplifying complex interactions, and delivering information instantly and safely. Violette A.I. represents a huge step in that direction, where every command, every query, and every interaction enhances rider confidence, safety, and comfort."

