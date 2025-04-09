Ultraviolette Automotive planning to establish retail presence in European countries

Ultraviolette Automotive, the premium high-performance electric scooter and motorcycle manufacturer is aiming to go big with its EVs. After launching multiple electric motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market, the EV maker is now aiming to tap the foreign markets. For this, Ultraviolette is now targeting the European countries. The EV manufacturer is initially targeting multiple countries such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal and France for setting up its European business.

News agency PTI has reported that Ultraviolette is planning to establish its retail network in European countries. CEO and co-founder of Ultraviolette Automotive, Narayan Subramaniam, has reportedly said that the company is planning to go global; between May and June with establishing its retail presence in the European markets. "The company plans to go global between May and June with establishing its retail presence in the European markets of UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal and France," he reportedly said.

Besides focusing on the international markets, Ultraviolette Automotive is also aiming to expand its retail presence in other cities across India. Subramaniam has said that Ultraviolette will soon set its foot in Kolkata with two products in the electric motorcycle and electric scooter segment. However, he didn't reveal any timeline for the launch of its retail store in Kolkata. Subramaniam further said that the EV manufacturing company aims to reach 50 cities across India by the end of the current financial year.

Ultraviolette currently sells electric motorcycles like the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, F77 SuperStreet, Shockwave and electric scooter Tesseract. The company is aiming to expand its product range further with more models, which are expected to launch soon.

He also revealed that the company is focusing on expanding its charging network as well. For this, Ultraviolette Automotive has tied up with an oil marketing PSU. Under this agreement, the two companies will set up charging stations across highways in India.

