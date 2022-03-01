Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ukraine War: Google Maps To Disable Live Traffic Data For Safety Reasons

Ukraine war: Google Maps to disable live traffic data for safety reasons

While live traffic feature has been temporarily suspended in Ukraine, users can still make use of turn-by-turn navigation.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 09:41 AM
A satellite image collected over Vasylkiv Air Base. Image has been used for representational purpose. (via REUTERS)

Google has reportedly disabled the live traffic feature on Google Maps in Ukraine in order to protect people in the country in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion. The feature allows users to check traffic situation on roads with colour coding signaling the intensity of traffic movement.

The live traffic feature on Google Maps makes use of anonymous location data collected from Android smartphones to reflect the condition of traffic movement on roads.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

But several experts say that this data could be potentially affected in the time of war and especially in the face of an invading force.

As such, the live traffic feature on Google Maps has been temporarily suspended in Ukraine even though it remains active in the neighbouring countries. According to Reuters, Google has informed that the decision to suspend the service in the eastern European country comes after consultations with several local and regional authorities.

(Also read: Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen chip crisis in auto industry)

Meanwhile, the entire Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to also have massive ramifications for the global economy with crude prices shooting up in recent days and production of vehicles expected to take an impact as well. The cost of exporting vehicles to Europe is also expected to climb.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: Google Google Maps Ukraine
Related Stories
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
Automakers plan to pause or shift production following Russia's invasion
26 Feb 2022
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
01 Mar 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
27 Feb 2022
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
25 Feb 2022
Delhi govt to issue NOC for old de-registered vehicles to ply in other states
27 Feb 2022
Germany ready to ban petrol cars but wants to keep ICE engines: What it means
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS