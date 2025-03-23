HT Auto
Uber Introduces New Safety Measures For Moto Riders In India. Check Details

Uber introduces new safety measures for moto riders in India. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
23 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM
Uber
Ride-hailing giant Uber has implemented a new raft of safety features that will tighten security for drivers and riders alike on its two-wheeler platform, Uber Moto. On Wednesday, the company announced it would implement measures including the employment of technology that will encourage drivers to wear helmets and assist in female driver adoption.

Among the major improvements is an AI-driven "helmet selfie" feature that compels drivers to confirm helmet use prior to a trip. Riders will also get in-app reminders—called "helmet nudges"—to remind them to wear helmets, with the goal of promoting safer riding behavior.

Also Read : Bengaluru gets Uber Green with electric vehicle-only fleet

Safety kits rolled out nationwide

Uber also announced the distribution of 3,000 safety kits in India. The kits contain helmets, reflective jackets, safety stickers, and other safety equipment. In the initial phase, a few Uber Moto drivers in Delhi were given the kits by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.

“With new safety features and distribution of safety kits, we are affirming our commitment to safer roads while supporting drivers with flexible earning opportunities," said Manish Bindrani, Head of Regional Supply Growth, Uber India and South Asia.

Alongside this, to improve safety and comfort for women on the platform, Uber is launching a new preference feature that will enable female drivers to choose female-only riders. The move is geared towards motivating more women to embrace driving as an avenue of flexible income.

Also Read : Uber to soon launch self-driving robotaxis in UAE. And there's a China connect

Bike taxis are popular in India because they are affordable and can navigate through traffic. Uber's auto and moto services generated 36,000 crore for the economy in 2024, as per the India Economic Impact Report 2024 by UK-based Public First. A report by KPMG estimates that the industry could create 5.4 million flexible jobs by 2030.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra reaffirmed the government's thrust in road safety through tough laws, intelligent traffic systems, and awareness among the people. While conceding public opposition to increased fines, he stuck to his contention that they are key deterrents. “Penalties, no matter how steep, cannot be compared to the value of human lives," Malhotra said, stressing the need to make road safety a regular habit.

23 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST
