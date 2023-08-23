Uber rolls out ‘Group Rides’ feature: What is it and how to use to save money

Uber India recently launched its ‘Group Rides’ feature for its customers in India. The feature allows an individual customer to share their respective Uber rides with up to three other commuters if all the commuters are travelling to the same destination.

Uber India is promising a more economical way of commuting between two points as commuters can now share their rides on the app-based taxi-hailing service. The US-based company, in fact, claims that an individual sharing his or her Uber ride can save up to 30 per cent on the eventual payment by making use of the feature.

The Uber Group Rides feature is the cab service equivalent of car pooling and can be shared by four persons who know each other. “With Group Rides, we are offering customers the option to save more while they are riding with people they know," said Nitish Bhushan, Director of Central Operations, Uber India. "Not only do riders save money and arrive at the common destination together, they also do the good deed of reducing vehicles on the road by getting more butts in fewer cars."

How to use Group Rides' feature on Uber app:

Ensure the Uber mobile application is updated.

Go to the ‘Services’ tab on the mobile application. Next select ‘Group Rides’

Enter the destination

At the prompt for adding friends to this ride, select the contact with whom one needs to share his or her ride.

A link is sent to the selected contacts who will have the option of adding their destination, if it is on the way.

Driver and car will be assigned as per usual process.

Uber India is underlining the cost-effective benefit as well as the fact that ride sharing will bring down the number of vehicles on otherwise mostly congested Indian city roads.

