Uber India launches Motorhome pilot for intercity travel, Expands to over 3,000 routes

Uber India has introduced a limited-season motorhome pilot service for intercity travel, a significant turn in the direction of how the ride-hailing giant is testing the waters of premium road mobility. The new option is available from August 7 through September 6 and can be booked by Delhi-NCR users through the Uber app, with the booking going live on August 4.

All Uber Intercity Motorhomes are personalized for 4–5 passengers with driver and an assistant, for the purpose of facilitating a lounge type trip in transit, the vehicle provides a TV, a microwave, toilet as well as a mini-fridge to the convenience of passengers traveling great distances. Riders can also place stops en route, monitor the vehicle in real time, and get 24x7 assistance—just like Uber's usual Intercity option.

The pilot is designed for weekend trips, events, and groups where people are looking for a comfort alternative to road transport. If the product moves beyond pilot phase will depend on rider receptivity, but it is from this vision that Uber has taken another crack at rethinking private travel at a long-distance by combining hospitality with on-demand tech.

Expansion to over 3,000 routes

Along with the pilot, Uber has launched its Intercity product to over 3,000 city pairs, a 50 per cent increase in its network. This acting upon changing travel patterns as inter-hospitality with highways diminishes and the growth of demand for domestic tourism is still gaining traction.

Intercity use is steadily increasing in India, particularly with high-demand routes such as Delhi-Agra, Mumbai-Pune, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Ahmedabad-Vadodara, and Lucknow-Kanpur. Users are increasingly using Uber Intercity not only for airport pickups or business travel, but also for family getaways, pilgrimages, and event-based trips.

Fridays remain the most sought-after day to travel, with users generally preferring early morning or mid-afternoon travel to steer clear of rush hour traffic.

Testing new mobility niches

With the Motorhome pilot and an expanded route footprint, Uber is experimentally pushing the limits of what Indian consumers in cities are willing to pay for from on-demand intercity mobility. While convenience and affordability fueled its initial success, the company now seems to be experimenting with ways that technology, comfort, and flexibility can address a more experience-seeking travel market.

The test may also suggest Uber's overall approach: to access India's expanding premium mobility market while not venturing far from its core platform approach.

