HT Auto
Home Auto News Tyre Burst Is Not An Act Of God, It Is Human Negligence: Hc Tells Insurance Firm

Tyre burst is not an act of God, it is human negligence: HC tells insurance firm

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

While rejecting an insurance company's plea against paying out compensation to the family of a man who got killed in a car accident, the Bombay High Court said that tyre burst occurs due to human negligence, and it is not an act of God. Pronouncing the ruling on February 17, a single bench of Justice S G Digein dismissed the appeal filed by New India Assurance Company Limited against a 2016 ruling of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The bench directed the insurance firm to pay 1.25 crore to victim Makarand Patwardhan's family. The 38-year-old deceased was travelling from Pune to Mumbai with two colleagues on October 25, 2010, when the car fell into a deep ditch and Patwardhan died on the spot. The colleague who owned the car was speeding in a rash and negligent manner when the rear wheel burst, leading to the accident.

Also Read : Speeding SUV collides with two cars, three vending carts in Delhi; two killed

The tribunal in its order noted that the deceased was the sole bread-earner of his family. The insurance company in its appeal said the compensation amount was exorbitant and excessive and that the tyre burst was an act of God and not negligence on the part of the driver. However, the HC refused to accept this statement, and explained that the meaning of "act of God" was “an instance of uncontrollable natural forces in operation. It refers to a severe unanticipated natural event for which no human is responsible."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The tribunal explained that the bursting of a tyre cannot be termed as an act of God and that it is an act of human negligence. It added there are various reasons for tyre burst such as high speed, underinflated, overinflated or second-hand tyres and temperature. "The driver or owner of the vehicle has to check the condition of the tyre before travelling," the order said.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: road safety safe driving over speeding car accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city