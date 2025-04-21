Two out of three Hyundai cars sold during FY25 in India were SUVs. Check details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced SUVs contributed 68.5 per cent to HMIL’s total domestic sales in FY2024-25, marking a substantial increase in their share from 63.2 per cent in the previous year. Hyundai’s domestic sales stood at 598,666 units, registering a drop of 2.61 per cent over 614,721 units sold in FY2024.

This marks that every two out of three vehicles sold by the carmaker in the country was a SUV. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., stated that the fact that two out of every third vehicle sold by us in India was an SUV is a testament to our deep understanding of Indian customers and our commitment to delivering innovation, safety and style. The company's current SUV portfolio consists of the Hyundai Creta, Venue, Exter, Alcazar, Tucson and the Ioniq 5.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2025 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Creta becomes highest selling model in March 2025

Interestingly, the company also reported that 52.3 per cent of the total vehicles sold domestically in the financial year were sunroof-equipped vehicles. At present, sunroof is offered as an optional feature in 12 out of 14 models in the HMIL portfolio. Furthermore, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) variant contribution doubled from 6.7 per cent in FY2023-24 to 14.3 per cent in FY2024-25.

HMIL offers ADAS as an option in nine of its models. Garg added that the doubling of ADAS variant contribution and growing popularity of sunroof-equipped models reflects the rising aspirations of our customers and their readiness to embrace global technologies.

Hyundai Motor India: Financial year 2024-25 results

Hyundai Motor India reported its sales for FY2025, and the automaker sold a cumulative total (domestic + exports) of 762,052 units, registering a drop of 2.03 per cent in year-on-year volumes. The carmaker sold 7,77,876 units in FY2023. That said, Hyundai continues to retain its position as India’s second-largest carmaker, albeit with a significant margin behind market leader Maruti Suzuki, which sold 22,34,266 units in FY2025.

Also Read : Next gen Hyundai Venue N Line spied being tested in South Korea. Here's what to expect

Exports remained flat in the last fiscal year, with 163,386 units shipped overseas. Nevertheless, Hyundai concluded the year on a high as sales in March 2025 looked positive with 67,320 units sold (domestic + exports), witnessing a growth of 2.62 per cent over 65,601 units sold during the same month last year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: