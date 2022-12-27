Twenty cars charred in multi-storey parking lot fire in Delhi

A multi-level parking facility in Delhi's Subhash Nagar saw 20 parked vehicles being charred in fire after a 23-year-old man purposely put ablaze a vehicle as he harboured a grudge against its owner, police informed PTI. Fire officials received a call about the fire in the basement of the four-level MCD parking facility around 4 am on Monday and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 6:10 am and fortunately, no casualties were reported.

CCTV footage of the incident helped identify the culprit as Yash Arora, a resident of Subhash Nagar, who was then arrested by the officials. Arora decided to set afire the car as he was upset with its owner over his relationship with one of the family members of the accused. The footage showed the culprit coming in a white Honda CRV car to the spot and leaving after the incident. Police said they followed the accused with the help of CCTV footage and he was later nabbed.

During police interrogation, Arora said that he has personal enmity with the owner of a Maruti Ertiga car and to take revenge on him, he burnt the car which was parked at the MCD parking facility. A case has been registered against the culprit under sections 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and that of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property in connection with the incident.

Out of the 20 cars gutted in fire, the registration numbers of 14 could be traced while that of the remaining parked cars could not be identified due to the damage from the fire, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, told PTI.

