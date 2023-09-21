TVS announces India’s first electric racing championship for 2-wheelers

TVS Motor Company has announced India's first electric racing championship for two-wheelers. It is called TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship (e-OMC). Because of this initiative, TVS is the first Indian manufacturer to foray into the world of EV motorcycle racing. TVS has developed special Apache RTE motorcycles for the new championship.

TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship will debut at the 4th round of Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship (INMRC). The first round of the championship will witness eight participating riders who are hand-picked. Participants will ride atop TVS Apache RTE race motorcycles which are specially developed for this championship.

Speaking of the motorcycles, TVS says that the Apache RTE will set a benchmark for electric racing in India. The motorcycles have the highest power-to-weight in their class with a liquid-cooled motor & high-efficiency liquid-cooled motor controller. TVS uses high-power battery cells with advanced chemistry. The battery case is made up of carbon fibre and it acts as a stress member of the chassis. The BMS has been custom made with with race special algorithms.

Suspension duties are performed by Ohlins in the front as well as at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a disc at the rear as well. The calipers and the master cylinder are sourced from Brembo. TVS is using Super Corsa tyres from Pirelli. The fairing is also made up of carbon fibre to keep the weight light and to achieve the best-in-class lowest coefficient of drag.

Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor has been championing racing ever since we started India’s first factory racing team. TVS Racing has been instrumental in making motorsports aspirational yet accessible for enthusiasts across the country. Many of the technologies that we pioneered in our racing machines have made way to our production vehicles, giving shape to our ‘track to road’ philosophy. In line with our vision of providing exciting and sustainable mobility solutions, we are thrilled to announce the debut of India’s first ever EV two wheeler racing. TVS Racing e-OMC will not only set new benchmarks in the racing segment but also demonstrate the potential of electric vehicles in delivering high-octane and thrilling racing experiences for the world to witness."

