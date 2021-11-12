Top Sections
Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.

TVS owned Norton Motorcycles opens new global headquarters

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 11:04 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • TVS Motor has overseen the creation of Norton's new facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK.

  • Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020.

Norton Motorcycles has recently announced the completion of its new global headquarters. The company says that the all-new facility forms a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan as it aims to become the world leader in luxury hand-crafted motorcycles.

Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company back in 2020 and within just 18 months of acquiring the iconic British marque, TVS Motor has overseen the creation of Norton's new facility in Solihull, West Midlands, UK.

Norton aims to design and produce a new generation of motorcycles through this facility. 

(Also Read: TVS owned Norton Motorcycles reveals re-designed flagship Norton V4SV superbike)

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles and is a proud moment for everyone. We are creating the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for the Norton marque.

“We are setting out to create a bold future for the company, our employees, our customers and our partners that lives up to the highest expectations, enabling Norton to once again become the real global force its legacy deserves."

(Also Read: TVS Motor rejigs top management of Norton Motorcycles)

Robert Hentschel, CEO, Norton Motorcycles. “The new Norton Motorcycles headquarters is a true embodiment of this iconic British marque. The facility is home to design, engineering, purchasing, sales, marketing, and support departments, as well as the highly skilled production team overseeing the build of our new generation of motorcycles. It is the perfect platform to re-energise our business as we lead the Norton brand to onward success where it will play a key role in the future of mobility."

  • First Published Date : 12 Nov 2021, 11:01 AM IST