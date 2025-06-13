HT Auto
TVS Orbiter nameplate patented, could launch later this year

13 Jun 2025
  • VS Motor Company has filed a patent for the name 'Orbiter', likely for an upcoming electric scooter positioned below the iQube. The launch is anticipated later this year, but confirmation is pending. TVS has also filed patents for 'EV-One' and 'O'.

TVS recently filed a design patent for a new scooter in Indonesia. There is a possibility that the new name is used for the upcoming scooter.
TVS recently filed a design patent for a new scooter in Indonesia. There is a possibility that the new name is used for the upcoming scooter.
TVS Motor Company has filed a nameplate patent for ‘Orbiter’. It is expected that this name would be used for an upcoming electric scooter that will be positioned below the iQube in the brand's portfolio. The launch of the TVS Orbiter could happen later this year. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. This is because the name of the product is finalised when it is closer to the launch. Apart from the Orbiter, TVS has also filed nameplate patents for ‘EV-One’ and ‘O’.

TVS Motor Company is once again stirring up anticipation in the electric two-wheeler segment, thanks to a recently leaked design patent. Although there's no official word yet regarding its market-specific launch, speculations are strong that the patent reveals a brand-new entry-level electric scooter. This model is likely to sit below the existing TVS iQube, both in terms of pricing and features, making it an accessible option for a broader range of buyers.

Also Read : TVS Motor working on new 450 cc motorcycle platform, shared with BMW and Norton

A More Aerodynamic and Youthful Design

According to details published by Indonesian automotive blog TMCBlog.com, the design patent points to a scooter that borrows design cues from the iQube but brings them in a much slimmer, more streamlined package. Visually, the most striking aspect is the LED headlamp with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), which is reminiscent of the iQube’s setup but appears more compact and refined.

Another notable shift is the overall body structure. Unlike the iQube’s upright and boxy appearance, the new scooter adopts a sleeker profile with smooth, aerodynamic panels flowing from the front floorboard to the rear. This approach not only enhances visual appeal but may also help with efficiency and performance—two critical factors in the electric mobility segment.

Also Read : TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new

A Scooter for the Urban Youth?

The design direction suggests that TVS could be targeting a younger, more style-conscious urban demographic with this scooter. The sportier and more modern look is in line with current trends among urban EV buyers, who prioritize aesthetics alongside practicality.

Global EV or Something Else?

Interestingly, TVS had earlier confirmed it was working on a new global electric vehicle, and this patent could very well be part of that initiative. However, ambiguity still surrounds the nature of the scooter. While all signs point to it being an EV, the company has yet to confirm whether this model is fully electric or possibly powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE).

13 Jun 2025
TVS TVS Motor Company electric vehicles EV electric scooters

