HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Motor's Q2 Fy26 Profit Jumps 37% Owing To Demand By Gst Cuts, And Exports

TVS Motor's Q2 FY26 profit jumps 37% owing to demand by GST cuts, and exports

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2025, 19:35 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • TVS Motor’s Q2 profit rose 37 per cent on festive demand and exports, with revenue beating forecasts but supply issues and stock dip noted.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS reported in Q2 that exports made up 26 per cent of its total sales.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS reported in Q2 that exports made up 26 per cent of its total sales.
View Personalised Offers on
TVS iQube arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

TVS Motor Company reported a strong second-quarter performance with profits up 37 per cent year-on-year, powered by festive season demand, solid exports, and the impact of a recent tax reduction on motorcycles. The homegrown manufacturer of the TVS Jupiter and Apache series posted a net profit of 906 crore for the July–September period.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

While this marked significant growth from the previous year, it was marginally lower than the analysts’ consensus estimate of 924 crore, as per LSEG data. Following the announcement, the company’s shares closed 2.14 per cent lower at 3,562 on Tuesday.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
MaxSpeed Icon125 kmph
₹94,999
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹94,434
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
MaxSpeed Icon115 Kmph
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Sport (HT Auto photo)
TVS Sport
Engine Icon109.7 cc Mileage Icon70.0 kmpl
₹59,881
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Orbiter (HT Auto photo)
TVS Orbiter
MaxSpeed Icon68 kmph
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon49 kmpl
₹72,400
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : TVS Ntorq 150 test track review: Bigger, bolder and better

Revenue outpaces estimates

The company’s operating revenue climbed 29 per cent to 11,905 crore, outperforming market projections of 11,545 crore. Strong scooter and motorcycle sales drove this momentum, helping the company lift its EBITDA margin to 12.7 per cent, compared to 11.7 per cent in the same period last year.

Also watch: Here are the specifications of the new TVS Apache RTX 300. Watch!

Record two-wheeler sales and export boost

TVS achieved its highest-ever quarterly two-wheeler sales, delivering around 15 lakh units, a 23 per cent year-on-year rise. Exports played a key role, surging 31 per cent and making up 26 per cent of total sales.

The performance was further aided by India’s recent tax cut on sub-350cc motorcycles, which reduced GST from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, stimulating rural and entry-level urban demand.

EV growth meets supply hurdles

TVS also saw a 7 per cent rise in electric vehicle sales during the quarter. However, the company flagged ongoing supply issues related to rare earth magnets, a critical component for EV motors.

With China controlling nearly 90 per cent of global magnet production and tightening exports earlier this year, the automaker said it continues to explore alternative technologies that reduce dependence on rare earth materials.

Industry outlook

Despite the margin gains and strong festive momentum, TVS expects near-term challenges from supply bottlenecks. Rival firms such as Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto are yet to announce their quarterly numbers, which are likely to provide a clearer picture of the two-wheeler market’s festive recovery.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2025, 19:35 pm IST
TAGS: tvs sales tvs motor company

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.