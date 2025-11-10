TVS Motor expands Europe push with new models and plans for Spain, Portugal

TVS Motor Company is preparing to widen its presence in Europe, with Spain and Portugal identified as the next markets in its expansion plan, Chairman Sudarshan Venu said on the sidelines of EICMA 2025. The move signals a shift from the company’s traditional focus on emerging markets towards what Venu described as “industrialised markets", driven by a growing and more sophisticated product portfolio.

At EICMA 2025, TVS Motor mounted one of its most assertive showcases yet, unveiling a six-product lineup that straddles internal combustion and electric platforms.

Venu said the company now feels ready to engage customers in advanced markets. “With the expanding product portfolio of TVS, there’s an opportunity in industrialised countries as well," he noted, emphasising that the transition is a deliberate and long-term strategy.

Six-product offensive at EICMA 2025

At EICMA 2025, TVS Motor mounted one of its most assertive showcases yet, unveiling a six-product lineup that straddles internal combustion and electric platforms with equal confidence. The display was anchored by the Tangent RR supersport concept, a machine that underlines TVS’ growing appetite for high-performance engineering, while the eFX three O electric motorcycle concept pushed the brand further into future-forward mobility.

The M1-S, the company’s first electric maxi-scooter, marked TVS' intent to enter a premium urban mobility segment, and the Apache RTX 300, a mid-sized adventure tourer slated for a European launch in Q1 2026, was positioned as its strongest attempt yet at tapping the continent’s thriving ADV culture. Complementing these were the TVS X, a born-electric performance platform that showcases next-generation EV architecture, and the RTR HyprStunt Concept, a youth-focused urban sports motorcycle designed around agility and visual drama. Together, the portfolio signalled a company intent on meeting the expectations of riders in industrialised markets, where technology maturity, performance credibility and design sophistication are essential entry tickets.

Spain and Portugal next after Italy

“We are starting with Italy, and we’ll expand to some other markets as well such as Spain and Portugal," Venu said, outlining the first phase of the company’s European roadmap. Italy serves as a strategic entry point into the market, given its extensive two-wheeler culture, while Spain and Portugal offer significant potential for both urban mobility segments and leisure riding segments.

TVS already has well-developed distribution and service ecosystems in emerging markets, which are key elements of confidence as it begins to develop Europe’s more competitive environment.

Export performance sets strong foundation

Robust export growth props up the increasing global footprint of TVS. For the financial year 2024–25, exports of two-wheelers went up by 22.8 per cent, moving from 10.1 lakh units to 10.9 lakh units. Exports contributed 24 per cent of overall revenues, powered by strong recoveries in Africa and Latin America, two regions where TVS has built deep market penetration and brand recognition.

Its presence stretches from Latin America, Africa, ASEAN, the Middle East, and South Asia into a network that is now serving as a launching pad for the next phase of growth.

Europe seen as more than a market

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, situated Europe’s importance beyond sales. “Europe is not just a market. It is a place that celebrates emotion and excellence in mobility," he said. According to him, TVS’ participation at EICMA 2025 marks “the beginning of a bold, new chapter" for the brand.

The emotional and aspirational value associated with two-wheelers in Europe makes it an ideal testbed for both TVS' electric and performance-forward products.

Norton to strengthen premium positioning

As part of its European strategy, TVS will also deploy the British marque Norton, acquired earlier by the company. Norton is expected to go on sale from March–April next year in the UK and Europe, before entering India and the US. The India rollout is targeted for June–July 2026.

Norton’s heritage and premium positioning will complement TVS’ mass and mid-segment offerings, giving the company a broader presence across the European motorcycle spectrum.

A deliberate, layered expansion

With its push into Spain and Portugal, TVS Motor is building a structured and multi-brand strategy for Europe. Backed by fresh products, stronger exports, and the added weight of Norton, the company is preparing for a wider play in some of the world’s most discerning two-wheeler markets.

