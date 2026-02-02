TVS Motor Company sells 5.12 lakh units in January 2026, EV sales up by 50%

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 511,766 units in January 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent compared to 397,623 units sold in January 2025. The growth was led by higher domestic two-wheeler volumes, supported by increased electric vehicle sales and steady export performance.

Two-wheeler sales

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 494,195 units in January 2026, up 28 per cent from 387,671 unitsin the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew at a faster pace, rising by 30 per cent from 293,860 units in January 2025 to 383,262 units in January 2026.

Motorcycle and scooter performance

Motorcycle sales rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to 219,188 units, compared to 174,388 units sold in January 2025. Scooter volumes also increased during the month, growing by 30 per cent to 222,926 units from 171,111 units a year earlier. Both segments contributed meaningfully to the overall two-wheeler growth.

Electric vehicle sales

Electric vehicle sales recorded a sharper year-on-year increase. EV volumes rose by 50 per cent, with 37,756 units sold in January 2026, compared to 25,195 units in January 2025. The data reflects continued growth in electric two-wheeler adoption during the period.

Export performance

International business reported moderate growth in January. Total exports increased by 21 per cent to 122,343 units, up from 101,055 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 18 per cent, rising from 93,811 units to 110,933 units.

Three-wheeler sales

Additionally, three-wheelers also showed resilient Y-o-Y growth. In the three-wheeler category, the manufacturer registered a 77 per cent increase in sales. TVS sold 17,571 units in January 2026 compared to 9,952 units in the same period of 2025.

Overall, TVS Motor Company’s January 2026 sales figures indicate higher volumes across domestic two-wheelers and electric vehicles, while exports showed consistent year-on-year growth.

