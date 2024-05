TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced that their sales increased by 25 per cent from 3,06,224 units in April 2023 to 3,83,615 units in April 2024. The Company's total exports registered a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024.