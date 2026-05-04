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Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Motor Company Posts 7% Sales Growth In April 2026; Supply Constraints Impact Dispatches

TVS Motor Company posts 7% sales growth in April 2026; supply constraints impact dispatches

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 May 2026, 11:00 am
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  • TVS Motor Company achieved a 7% sales increase in April 2026 despite supply chain issues, totaling 473,970 units. The two-wheeler segment grew 6%, with strong domestic sales. Electric vehicle sales rose 36%, while three-wheeler sales surged 37%. Production is expected to stabilize in May 2026.

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TVS Motor Company reported a 7% year-on-year growth in total sales for April 2026, even as supply chain disruptions affected dispatch volumes during the month. The company recorded total sales of 473,970 units, up from 443,716 units in April 2025.

The company noted that customer demand remained strong across both domestic and international markets, with retail momentum continuing to be robust. However, production and dispatches were impacted by multiple supply-side challenges, including workforce availability issues, shortages of raw materials and consumables at supplier levels, and limited container availability for exports. TVS stated that corrective measures have been implemented and production is expected to stabilise in May 2026.

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Two-wheelers see steady growth

TVS’ two-wheeler segment posted a 6% growth, with total sales rising to 455,333 units in April 2026, compared to 430,150 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales performed better, registering an 8% increase to 348,545 units from 323,647 units a year ago.

Within the segment, scooter sales were a key highlight, growing 24% year-on-year to 211,158 units. Motorcycles, however, saw a decline, with sales dropping to 200,039 units from 220,347 units in April 2025.

EV business continues strong momentum

TVS’ electric vehicle portfolio maintained its upward trajectory, with sales growing 36% to 37,771 units, up from 27,684 units in April 2025. The growth reflects increasing adoption of electric mobility in both domestic and export markets.

International business remains stable

The company’s international operations registered a modest 3% growth, with total exports rising to 120,008 units from 116,700 units in April last year. Two-wheeler exports remained largely flat at 106,788 units, compared to 106,503 units in April 2025.

Three-wheelers post strong gains

The three-wheeler segment emerged as one of the strongest performers for TVS in April 2026. Sales surged 37% year-on-year to 18,637 units, up from 13,566 units in the corresponding period last year.

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First Published Date: 04 May 2026, 11:00 am IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company Motorcycles Scooters

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