TVS Srichakra on Thursday announced the launch of eleven new tyres which include eight new tyre sizes for motorcycles, two for scooters and one new tyre size for e-rickshaw. TVS's new tyres have been rolled out under the Sportorq, Jumbo GT, Conta, Durapro and e-Durapro product series.

The new Durapro tyre series now gets tubeless variants for motorcycles and scooters.

(Also Read: Tyre major Michelin, IIT Bombay join hands for sustainable mobility research)

The E-Durapro tyres are available for the commercial EV segment and are developed exclusively for e-riskshaws. They have been designed to carry heavy loads.

The Sportorq tyres feature reinforced tri-polymer compounds and have been developed for high-performance bikes. They are said to offer a superior grip on both wet and dry surfaces and come with a unique tread pattern stability and control on high speeds. As per the company, the 'specially designed grooves' on the tyre surface provides for better grip on wet surface and enables better stability and traction taking corners.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. P Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “At TVS Eurogrip, our experience in two-wheeler tyre design and manufacturing backed by global R&D capabilities helps us create world-class tyres suited to the preferences of millennial riders. We have introduced over 20 new products in the recent past and all of them have been received well in the market."

The company has also introduced new Jumbo GT Durapro tyres which come with a rugged design. These tyres have been designed to last in all types of road conditions. Apart from that, there's also the new Conta 725 series which are designed to be used on scooters. They will now be available in two additional sizes.







