TVS ends 2024 with 11% growth in two-wheeler sales and a 22% boost in exports

TVS Motor Company ended 2024 on a high note reporting a 7 per cent increase in monthly sales for December. According to a statement released on January 2nd, the company sold 321,687 units last month, up from 301,898 units in December 2023.

TVS saw an 8 per cent rise in total two-wheeler sales which climbed from 290,064 units in December 2023 to 312,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales remained steady, with 215,075 units sold in December 2024 compared to 214,988 units in the same month last year.

Scooters were the standout performers, registering a remarkable 30 per cent growth. Sales surged from 103,167 units in December 2023 to 133,919 units in December 2024. In contrast, motorcycle sales dipped slightly, from 148,049 units last year to 144,811 units this December.

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The electric vehicle segment witnessed a phenomenal 79 per cent growth. TVS sold 20,171 EVs in December 2024, a significant jump from 11,288 units in December 2023 highlighting the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

However, the brand's three-wheeler sales declined, dropping from 11,834 units in December 2023 to 9,685 units in December 2024.

Exports

TVS’ total export numbers grew by 22 per cent rising from 85,391 units in December 2023 to 104,393 units in December 2024. Two-wheeler exports contributed significantly with a 29 per cent increase in sales reaching 96,927 units compared to 75,076 units last year.

During the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, TVS’ two-wheeler sales grew by 11 per cent. The company sold 11.8 lakh units during this period up from 10.6 lakh units in the same quarter last year.

Last year, the manufacturer launched multiple two-wheelers including the new Jupiter 110, the new Apache RR 310, the Raider and new battery options for the iQube. The manufacturer also expanded to the French and Italian markets in 2024.

