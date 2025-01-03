Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Ends 2024 With 11% Growth In Two Wheeler Sales And A 22% Boost In Exports

TVS ends 2024 with 11% growth in two-wheeler sales and a 22% boost in exports

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
  • TVS Motor Company ended December 2024 with a 7 per cent sales increase, totalling 321,687 units.
Scooters were the hero products for TVS in 2024 as they grew by 30 per cent.

TVS Motor Company ended 2024 on a high note reporting a 7 per cent increase in monthly sales for December. According to a statement released on January 2nd, the company sold 321,687 units last month, up from 301,898 units in December 2023.

TVS saw an 8 per cent rise in total two-wheeler sales which climbed from 290,064 units in December 2023 to 312,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales remained steady, with 215,075 units sold in December 2024 compared to 214,988 units in the same month last year.

Also Read : TVS clocks 12% sales growth in November, Suzuki Motorcycle posts 8% hike

Scooters were the standout performers, registering a remarkable 30 per cent growth. Sales surged from 103,167 units in December 2023 to 133,919 units in December 2024. In contrast, motorcycle sales dipped slightly, from 148,049 units last year to 144,811 units this December.

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The electric vehicle segment witnessed a phenomenal 79 per cent growth. TVS sold 20,171 EVs in December 2024, a significant jump from 11,288 units in December 2023 highlighting the increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Watch: TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
Alert Me When Launched
TVS Apache RTR 180
Engine Icon177.4 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS Creon
Range Icon80 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹ 91,771 - 1 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

However, the brand's three-wheeler sales declined, dropping from 11,834 units in December 2023 to 9,685 units in December 2024.

Exports

TVS’ total export numbers grew by 22 per cent rising from 85,391 units in December 2023 to 104,393 units in December 2024. Two-wheeler exports contributed significantly with a 29 per cent increase in sales reaching 96,927 units compared to 75,076 units last year.

Also Read : New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?

During the third quarter of the 2024-25 financial year, TVS’ two-wheeler sales grew by 11 per cent. The company sold 11.8 lakh units during this period up from 10.6 lakh units in the same quarter last year.

Last year, the manufacturer launched multiple two-wheelers including the new Jupiter 110, the new Apache RR 310, the Raider and new battery options for the iQube. The manufacturer also expanded to the French and Italian markets in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: tvs sales
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS