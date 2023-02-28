HT Auto
TVS Apache series clocks five million global sales milestone

TVS Motor Company has clocked five million units sales milestone for its premium motorcycle brand Apache globally. First launched in 2005, the brand is present in more than 60 countries. The TVS Apache series builds on the legacy of the company's factory racing team and has received various upgrades over the years including segment-first features such as Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2023, 18:12 PM
TVS Apache series has its presence in more than 60 countries.
TVS offers the Apache series motorcycles across two categories - Naked and Super Sport. In the former category, the RTR or Racing Throttle Response series comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

The company entered the Super Sports category in 2017 with the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica). In 2021, it introduced the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310.

Also Read : MS Dhoni takes delivery of a TVS Ronin

The two-wheeler major offers various experiential initiatives for its Apache series customer community. To keep the customers engaged and to keep the thrill of owning an Apache alive, the company has an Apache Owners Group (AOG), which is a community for like-minded customers that is inching closer to a record 2.5 lakh member mark. Participants of this community span across 60+ cities in India and globally.

Then there's a platform for Apache riders, called Apache Racing Experience (ARE), wherein they get an opportunity to put the racing DNA in their motorcycles to good use under the guidance of some champion riders and instructors.

The Apache Pro Performance (APP) and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX) is an initiative for purists and people who like to experience stunt shows in different parts of the country. As a part of APPX, the company entered the Asia Book of Records in 2019. It conducted the longest-running stunt show at highest altitude - 14,800 ft in Spiti Valley.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2023, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor TVS Apache
