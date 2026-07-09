TVS and IOCL join hands for last-mile LPG distribution

TVS Motor Company and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) have signed a strategic partnership to improve last-mile LPG cylinder distribution across India. The collaboration will see TVS King Kargo HD vehicles deployed through IndianOil's network of more than 13,000 LPG distributors, with the companies aiming to make doorstep cylinder deliveries cleaner, more efficient and more economical.

Vehicle rollout to begin soon

The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in Coimbatore by senior leadership from both organisations. The first phase of vehicle deliveries to IndianOil distributors will begin shortly, marking the start of what the companies describe as a long-term collaboration in sustainable commercial mobility.

According to TVS Motor and IndianOil, the deployment is expected to reduce carbon emissions while lowering the total cost of ownership for distributors. The initiative is also intended to improve fleet productivity and operational efficiency during daily LPG cylinder deliveries.

Focus on cleaner logistics

The collaboration combines TVS Motor's commercial mobility business with IndianOil's extensive LPG distribution network. By introducing dedicated cargo vehicles into last-mile delivery operations, the companies aim to support the Government of India's clean mobility goals while improving logistics for distributors.

Rajat Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we are focused on building mobility solutions that make everyday business more efficient and sustainable. Our partnership with IndianOil Corporation Limited brings together the strength of two trusted organisations to transform last-mile LPG cylinder distribution across the country. Through the TVS King Kargo range, we are enabling distributors with reliable, high-performance vehicles that help reduce operating costs, improve productivity, and support cleaner operations. This collaboration is another step towards making sustainable mobility practical, accessible, and impactful for businesses across India."

Mr. V. C. Asokan, ED, SR & SH-TNSO, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said, "Indian Oil has consistently been at the forefront of delivering energy solutions that power the nation's growth while embracing sustainability. This initiative represents an important step towards modernizing our LPG distribution ecosystem through sustainable mobility solutions. The induction of electric cargo vehicles will help improve fleet productivity, lower operating costs for our distributors, and contribute towards reducing carbon emissions. We believe this engagement will demonstrate how strategic industry partnerships can accelerate India's transition towards greener and more sustainable logistics."

About the TVS King Kargo HD

TVS said its King Kargo HD range has been developed for commercial cargo applications and is designed to offer reliable performance for last-mile transportation. The platform combines power with modern technology and includes several segment-first and best-in-class features. Through this partnership, the vehicles will be used to strengthen LPG cylinder distribution while supporting cleaner commercial transport across the country.

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