Tsuyo Manufacturing secures two world-first patents for EV motor technology

Tsuyo Manufacturing recently announced the grant of two additional motor technology patent breakthroughs. The newly granted patents include a non-magnetic bridge-assisted synchronous reluctance electric motor and a fault-tolerant five-phase interior permanent magnet motor with dual inverter control.

EV powertrain firm Tsuyo secured two patents for high-efficiency, fault-tolerant motor technologies. These Design-in-India innovations enhance torque and reliability, supporting the company's expanding manufacturing and domestic R&D efforts.

Tsuyo EV Motor: First Patent

The first patent includes a non-magnetic bridge design in synchronous reluctance motors (SynRM), which enhances efficiency and torque density while reducing energy losses. In addition to that, the design improves structural strength while enabling a cost-effective motor architecture with reliance on rare-earth materials.

Tsuyo EV Motor: Second Patent

Notably, the second patent focuses on a fault-tolerant five-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) powered by a dual inverter system. Featuring an open-end winding configuration, the system enables dynamic switching between star mode, which optimises startup efficiency and delta mode, which prioritises high torque demand.

The switching capability ensures adaptability, enabling improved torque control, enhanced system efficiency, and uninterrupted operation even in the event of a single-phase failure. The second patent is extremely relevant for on-road and off-road EV applications, wherein reliability is paramount.

"These patents mark a significant milestone and recognition in our mission to develop and promote Design-In-India technology for both domestic and global EV markets. Our commitment to deep-tech innovation, supported by a strong in-house R&D team and robust academic collaborations, enables us to challenge conventional construction and topology in hardware. This approach allows us to create niche, modular designs that are manufacturable and scalable, delivering solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for OEMs. We take pride in being India's fastest research and engineering startup, consistently advancing our research from TRL1 to TRL9 levels," Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO, Tsuyo Manufacturing, said.

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Tsuyo EV Motor: Partnerships and Manufacturing Expansion

Tsuyo’s advancements result from domestic research and a partnership with VNIT Nagpur. The firm is expanding its intellectual property with over 29 patentable breakthroughs in motor design. Having deployed 3,00,000 powertrains, Tsuyo partners with 25 major manufacturers across commercial and industrial sectors. It is the first Indian startup in its field to manage international exports.

Furthermore, the company got approval from the Government of Karnataka for its manufacturing expansion. The initiative aims to enhance advanced powertrain production and accelerate innovation capabilities, supporting the PM e-Drive mandate.

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