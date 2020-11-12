Triumph launches ‘Approved Triumph’ pre-owned motorcycles program in India

Triumph Motorcycles India on Thursday announced the launch of much-awaited ‘Approved Triumph’ pre-owned motorcycle program in the country. The iconic British bike maker said that the new program will be made available across all Triumph authorised dealerships in India.

The new program will allow the customers to go for pre-owned Triumph motorcycles, thus making the brand more accessible to a wider range of customers and first time buyers.

(Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 officially revealed: Specifications, details announced)

The company announced that the available pre-owned motorcycles for sales will go follow a thorough checklist to ensure that the new customer is awarded with a genuine Triumph Experience. In addition to the variety of checks, the company will get these bikes covered under an unlimited kilometres warranty for one year, starting from the date of purchase.

Moreover, other benefits will include Roadside Assistance (RSA) for one year, a Triumph Approved Certificate, vehicle service & ownership history, valid PUC along with finance and facilitation for transfer of ownership.

(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles eyes up to 20% growth in sales this fiscal in India)

“We continuously put efforts to come up with innovative and practical ideas to assist our customers. The program has been introduced basis our customers’ demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business. With this program we aim to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty, and ensured required technical checks for a smoother experience. This program will open doors for more customers to be a part of the Triumph family and experience the brand and its motorcycles," said Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India.