Traffic violations witnessed a sharp increase of over 100 per cent during Holi celebrations in 2025 with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing 7,230 challans on the festival day. This marks a notable rise from the 3,589 violations recorded in 2024, raising concerns about road safety adherence and compliance with traffic regulations.

According to an official police statement, cases of drunken driving saw a substantial rise, with 1,213 motorists penalised this year compared to 824 in 2024. Helmet-related violations also increased by 56 per cent, climbing from 1,524 challans in 2024 to 2,376 in 2025.

Other offenses, including triple-riding, tinted glass violations, and driving without seat belts, also showed an upward trend. This year, 573 challans were issued for triple-riding while 97 motorists were fined for using tinted glass. The number of violators booked for other traffic offenses rose from 1,241 in 2024 to 2,971 in 2025.

Measures by Delhi Traffic Police

To ensure public safety and curb traffic violations, the Delhi Traffic Police deployed 84 special teams equipped with alcometers to check drunken driving and 40 joint checking teams comprising traffic police and local law enforcement personnel. These teams were stationed at major intersections, drinking hotspots and other key locations across the capital from 8 AM to midnight.

"Keeping in view the Holi celebrations, we implemented extensive arrangements to curb drunken driving, triple-riding, underage driving, and stunt performances on two-wheelers," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta. He emphasised that these measures were introduced to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike.

Addressing the rise in violations

The increase in traffic violations during Holi 2025 underscores the need for enhanced enforcement and public awareness campaigns on road safety. While the Delhi Traffic Police implemented extensive measures to address these concerns, the rise in offenses suggests a greater need for compliance with traffic laws and a greater still need for enforcement.

Authorities are expected to evaluate their enforcement strategies and introduce additional measures to promote safer celebrations in the future. Meanwhile, motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to ensure the safety of all road users.

