Auto News

Traffic alert: Delhi Police issues advisory as Yamuna water level rises

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM
As water level in the Yamuna river has risen to dangerous mark, the city's traffic police department has issued advisory to warn commuters about restriction of vehicular movement in certain low-lying areas. Water from the swollen Yamuna river has already entered roads in the national capital, forcing many to vacate their houses and causing waterlogging on several stretches of roads.

Vehicles move through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi (PTI)

The traffic department informed that movement of vehicles has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid getting stuck.

Further, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. These vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk while no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge.

The traffic advisory mentioned that these commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan and no such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP flyover. They will be diverted from Ghazipur border as well as from Akshardham towards DND. No such vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, it added.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: traffic
