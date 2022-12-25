Traffic affected in Delhi amid Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

The national capital witnessed heavy traffic congestion in many parts of the city on Saturday as the Congress organised the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Vehicular movement was affected in southeast Delhi in the morning as the yatris marched into the city, and later on in the vicinity of India Gate as they resumed their walk in the afternoon after a break.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday had issued an advisory cautioning commuters about the routes that were likely to be affected by the yatra. The procession morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk and then headed towards the Red Fort via the Mathura road, India Gate and ITO.

New Delhi: Traffic congestion during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI12_24_2022_000219B) (PTI)

Police have put up sign boards requesting the yatris to march on the left side of the road. Cars and other vehicles were seen moving at a slow pace due the congestion during the morning phase of the yatra. Roads were thronged by a large number of people eager to catch a glimpse of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi; they tried to occupy pavements and dividers or wherever they got space.

The traffic advisory had said the yatra will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and will end at the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, covering nine states so far and is scheduled to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

The Yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 kms in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

