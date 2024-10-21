Toyota unveils portable hydrogen energy cartridge. Can this be a game-changer?

World's largest car manufacturer Toyota has showcased its next-generation portable hydrogen energy cartridge in Japan Mobility Show Bizweek 2024. It is claimed to have the potential to revolutionise clean transportation as the cartridge may turn out to be more user-friendly compared with other existing hydrogen tanks.

Hydrogen is termed as a clean and efficient energy source. For mobility, hydrogen can either be used to generate electricity, or it can be used as a fuel for combustion engines. Hydrogen-powered vehicles, just like petrol and diesel cars, can be filled up en route, eliminating the long waiting period which is otherwise seen in recharging electric vehicles. Meanwhile, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles generate electricity through hydrogen. Thus, such vehicles require no replenishing at an electricity outlet.

(Also read: First BMW hydrogen-powered car to arrive in 2028, co-developed with Toyota)

Toyota portable hydrogen cartridge

The portable hydrogen energy cartridges developed by Toyota are the latest advance in hydrogen technology. These cartridges, unlike the previous large, cumbersome hydrogen tanks, will be user-friendly. The company intends to market the cartridges to start-up companies in order to encourage innovation with a view to developing applications benefiting from this clean energy source.

Toyota remains committed to the pursuit of hydrogen technology as part of its "multi-pathway approach" to achieving sustainable mobility.

Toyota remains committed to the pursuit of hydrogen technology as part of its "multi-pathway approach" to achieving sustainable mobility. While several carmakers are shifting toward full EVs, Toyota believes that a diverse array of drivetrain options, including electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion engines, must be available to fulfil consumer and market needs.

(Also read: Hyundai Motor lays foundation for Hydrogen Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu)

Toyota’s vision for the future

Former CEO and current chairman of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, said that the company believes that battery-electric vehicles will only account for about one-third of global sales even if battery technology develops. This perspective underscores the manufacturer's determination to discover alternative energy sources capable of creating a sustainable future. The portable hydrogen energy cartridge is a significant step towards a hydrogen society, offering a viable and sustainable solution for powering our transportation and everyday lives.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: