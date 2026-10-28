Toyota sees opportunity beyond SUVs: Kei Takemiya on why hatchbacks still matter in India

The Indian car market may be falling in love with SUVs, but Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes there is still room for smaller cars. The company is looking at a market where customers are moving up the value chain, demanding more features and better safety, while still keeping a close eye on the price tag.

The updated Toyota Glanza offers a glimpse of how the company is approaching that challenge. The hatchback gets more than 100 improvements, according to Kei Takemiya, VP, Sales-Service-Used Car, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, with changes spanning its design, equipment and driving experience. But the thinking behind the update goes beyond one model.

“We want to appeal to the aspirations of a new India, especially its younger generation, as the market continues to evolve. As India grows and customer expectations change, we want Toyota to be a brand that people aspire to own," Takemiya told HT Auto.

For Toyota, that aspiration does not necessarily mean moving every customer into an SUV. While the segment has gained ground in recent years, the company sees an opportunity to cater to buyers with different needs as incomes rise and the market becomes more diverse.

“As the Indian market grows and incomes rise, customer needs and lifestyles are becoming more diverse. Hatchbacks continue to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, which is why we believe the segment still has a place in the market. That is also why manufacturers are expanding their hatchback line-ups," she said.

The alliance with Maruti Suzuki gives Toyota a wider reach

Toyota's partnership with Maruti Suzuki has been instrumental in expanding its presence in smaller vehicle segments. The Glanza is one of the products to emerge from this arrangement, allowing Toyota to compete in a part of the market where developing and introducing an entirely separate product could be a different proposition.

Takemiya said the company values the partnership because it gives Toyota access to more models in the smaller A and B segments. The challenge, however, is to ensure these cars retain a distinct identity rather than simply carry a different badge.

“We really appreciate our partnership with Maruti Suzuki, as it allows us to expand our portfolio in the smaller A and B segments. With the Glanza, we focus on differentiating the product through its design, particularly the front fascia, which carries Toyota’s distinctive styling and gives the car its own identity."

The differentiation, she said, is not limited to styling. Toyota has also worked on elements of the driving experience, including brake sensitivity, while keeping safety among its priorities. This is where the company is trying to establish its own character within a product born out of the alliance.

More features, but at what cost?

Adding equipment is one way to make a car more appealing, but it also raises a familiar question in a price-conscious market: how much more are customers willing to pay? Safety is becoming a bigger part of that conversation. Buyers are increasingly aware of features that were once associated mainly with more expensive cars, and manufacturers are under pressure to meet both customer expectations and regulatory requirements.

The updated Glanza gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on its top variants, marking an expansion of the technology into Toyota's hatchback offering. Takemiya believes customers are becoming more receptive to paying for safety, although the company still has to balance that demand against affordability.

“As awareness of vehicle safety features increases, customers are becoming more willing to pay for them. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Level 2 ADAS for the first time in the top variants of the Glanza."

The decision to offer the technology on the top variants also reflects the importance of having different price points within a model range. Not every customer may be willing to for every feature, so manufacturers have to decide which equipment belongs where.

“We want to ensure that customers have access to these features while keeping affordability in mind. By offering ADAS in the top variant, we can bring this technology into the Glanza range while giving customers the flexibility to choose a variant that suits their budget."

For Toyota, the calculation extends beyond the equipment list. Warranty coverage, roadside assistance and resale value are also part of what the company believes it offers customers. The Glanza comes with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres, extendable to five years or 2.2 lakh kilometres, along with three years of complimentary roadside assistance.

Toyota's next move will depend on what customers ask for

Toyota has a strong presence in SUVs and hybrid vehicles, but Takemiya stopped short of identifying one segment or powertrain as the company's biggest growth opportunity over the next three to five years. Instead, she pointed to the breadth of demand emerging across the Indian market.

“To be honest, the Indian market is growing across segments, rather than in any one particular category. Customer expectations and aspirations are rising across the board. As Toyota, we want to cater to customers across segments and bring products that meet their needs. Our approach is to listen to the voice of the customer and develop products that reflect the changing requirements of the Indian market."

The company's approach, she said, will be to respond to those changing requirements rather than focus exclusively on a particular category.

It leaves open the possibility of Toyota bringing more products or technologies to India as the market evolves, although Takemiya did not commit to any specific upcoming models or a wider rollout of hybrid technology during the interaction.

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