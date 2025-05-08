HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Toyota Sees 21% Full Year Profit Decline As Tariffs Take A Bite

Toyota sees 21% full-year profit decline as tariffs take a bite

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 08 May 2025, 15:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The world's top-selling car manufacturer said it expected operating income to total 3.8 trillion yen ($26 billion) in the year to March 2026, versus 4.8 trillion yen in the year that just ended.
Toyota Logo
Toyota's results also show how the tariffs have the potential to hit companies on a number of fronts simultaneously (REUTERS)
Toyota Logo
Toyota's results also show how the tariffs have the potential to hit companies on a number of fronts simultaneously

Toyota Motor expects profit to decline by a fifth in the current financial year, it said on Thursday, as weakness in the U.S. dollar and the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs weigh on the world's largest automaker. In the latest example of how global trade disruption is hitting bottom lines, the world's top-selling car manufacturer said it expected operating income to total 3.8 trillion yen ($26 billion) in the year to March 2026, versus 4.8 trillion yen in the year that just ended.

Toyota's results also show how the tariffs have the potential to hit companies on a number of fronts simultaneously. While the automaker estimated the levies directly costing it 180 billion in April and May, it said currency movement would be the biggest single impact on its full-year forecast, at 745 billion yen.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Vellfire (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Vellfire
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Uncertainty around Trump's tariffs and their implication for global trade have weighed on the dollar. For Toyota, a weaker dollar means less profit when U.S. earnings are brought home.

Chief Executive Koji Sato told a press conference that details of the tariffs were largely unclear, adding to the difficulty in navigating them.

"Whether these tariffs are permanent or not, and what will happen is not something we can decide," Sato said.

Analysts have warned that tariffs could trigger rising prices for buyers in the United States and elsewhere, leading to a downturn in consumer sentiment.

Operating profit for the three months through March was nearly flat, rising 0.3% to 1.12 trillion yen.

There was a significant risk that Toyota could find it difficult for to achieve its new profit forecast if the tariffs were retained, said Christopher Richter, an autos analyst at brokerage CLSA.

"Right now, things are very rosy in the U.S. just because customers are panicking and rushing to the market to buy cars. But what happens if these tariffs continue? You need to raise prices," he said.

"Can you grow sales like that? I don't know."

Like other global automakers doing business in the world's top economy, Toyota could also face high labour costs and be forced to spend more on investment if it decides to expand its U.S. production base further.

While Toyota has seen its vehicle sales in China fall less than other Japanese automakers, it has still struggled to halt a sales decline in the world's biggest auto market amid heavy competition from Chinese brands.

Japan, Toyota's most profitable market, was the sole bright spot with an 18% profit increase in the fourth quarter.

The operating loss in North America, its biggest market, widened to 100 billion yen from 28 billion yen a year earlier, hit by a temporary production stoppage at its Indiana plant.

Toyota shares extended declines after the release, closing down 1.3% on the day. They were down 0.3% shortly before the announcement.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 08 May 2025, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Cars US Tarif

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.