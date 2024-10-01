HT Auto
Toyota Posts Healthy Jump In Sales In September. Fortuner And Innova Drive The Growth

Toyota posts healthy jump in sales in September. SUVs and MPVs drive the growth

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM
Toyota stated that SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90 per cent to its sales in the
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2024. The company posted wholesale figures of 26,847 units in the month with 23,802 units sold domestically and 3045 units exported. Interestingly, the Japanese carmaker had posted wholesale figures of 23,590 units in September 2023. The company noted that SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90 per cent to its sales in the month of September.

Furthermore, in the first 6-months of the financial year of 2024-2025, the company posted total sales of 1,62,623 units. This marks the company’s strongest performance ever in India. For reference, the company had sold 1,23,939 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Toyota ‘T Care' services

Earlier in the month of September, Toyota launched its new ‘T Care’ initiative that brings a host of value-added services for its new customers. The new T Care initiative brings several pre-purchase and after-sales services under the same umbrella allowing buyers to have an enhanced purchase experience. Here’s what the newToyota T Care initiative has to offer.

Under T Care, Toyota India is bringing a range of services including T Deliver. This brings the new car on a flatbed truck to the owner’s final destination. The automaker is also offering T Gloss which brings in-house vehicle detailing services. Up next is the T Web feature that allows customers to digitally purchase Toyota cars.

Furthermore, the T Care initiative will comprise the T Assist program that brings 24x7 roadside assistance for five years. There’s also T Secure with an extended warranty of an additional two years, while buyers can purchase a prepaid maintenance package under the T Smile feature. Toyota is also offering timely delivery of service parts under ‘T Saath’, whereas the ‘T Choice’ feature provides multiple service parts choices to the customer.

The after-sales service initiatives also include ‘T Inspect’ wherein the automaker will inspect preowned vehicles during the purchase and sale of used cars, used car financing, a break in insurance renewal and more. Toyota is also offering buying solutions for rural areas under ‘T Sparsh’ which brings expert guidance for vehicle selection and facilitates test drives. The ‘T Serv’ feature offers a multi-brand car service network.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
