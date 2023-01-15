HT Auto
Toyota plans to roll out products based on multiple clean technologies

Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to roll out products based on multiple clean technologies while also reinforcing its internal combustion engine based model range to cater to all kinds of emerging customer requirements in the country, according to company's Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2023, 14:28 PM
Toyota Corolla Altis Flex-Fuel left-hand drive showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
The executive termed India as one of the most important markets for Toyota globally, and noted that the automaker will keep rolling out products based on eco-friendly technologies considering various factors such as the country's energy mix, consumer needs and infrastructure readiness.

Further, Toyota also acknowledged government support in manufacturing in terms of various schemes like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. It also pitched for a carbon-based taxation system.

Also Read : Toyota Hilux Extreme off-road concept is not for the faint-hearted

This system sets a fixed price on per tonne of carbon or carbon dioxide emitted to incentivise lower carbon emissions.

On the sidelines of Auto Expo 2023, while interacting with PTI, the company noted that the automaker is conscious of the fact that a huge amount of forex goes into the import of fossil fuels. "So that is perhaps one of the biggest problems for the country. So, we are trying to do whatever possible to support what the government wants to solve," Yoshimura stated.

The company has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to achieve net zero carbon in manufacturing operations by 2035. In India, Toyota recently launched the pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV) Technology. It also offers various vehicle powertrain technologies such as Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Fuel-cell Electric vehicles (FCEV), Flex-fuel as well as Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV), and other bio-fuel vehicles.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 14:00 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota flex fuel
