Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers wholesales of 12,835 units in January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday informed it has registered wholesales of 12,835 units in then month of January, a 175 per cent increase from the 7,328 units sold in January of 2022. Last month was a busy one for the company as it reopened bookings for Hilux and the updated Innova Crysta while also launching the CNG variants of Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

After finishing 2022 on a relative high, Toyota is underlining its ambitions for the new year and is banking on its new models to strike a deep chord with buyers in what is now the world's third largest car market. While production and delivery cycles for almost every car manufacturer has been impacted in recent times, the company says it is well prepared to make the most of the surge in demand. “Even with a month-on-month strong growth of 175%, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum in this year. We at TKM, are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers," said Atul Sood, VP for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, in a press statement issued by the company.

Sood further points to a ‘healthy demand’ for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder while highlighting that dispatches of the Innova Hycross have commenced. Both models get strong hybrid technology, a key focus area for the company. But it isn't the only focus area. At the Auto Expo 2023, Toyota showcased a number of car models and technologies which included the fully-electric bZ4X as well as the hydrogen-powered Mirai. And while there is no confirmation if these models would be offered to customers, the company says it continues to monitor the potential of evolved technologies.

