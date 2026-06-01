Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers 7% Sales Growth in May 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported total sales of 33,128 units in May 2026, registering a 7 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 30,864 units sold in May 2025.

The company said the monthly tally includes domestic sales of 30,574 units and exports of 2,554 units.

Domestic Sales Continue to Grow

Toyota's domestic sales increased by 4 per cent during the month, rising from 29,280 units in May 2025 to 30,574 units in May 2026.

The steady growth reflects continued demand across the company's product portfolio, which includes models such as the Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hilux, Glanza, Rumion and Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Exports Register Strong Double-Digit Growth

The company's export business posted a significant jump of 61 per cent. Exports rose to 2,554 units in May 2026 from 1,584 units in the corresponding month last year.

The strong export performance played a key role in helping Toyota achieve overall sales growth during the month.

Year-to-Date Sales Up 17 Per Cent

Toyota also reported healthy growth for the January-May 2026 period. Total sales during the first five months of the year stood at 1,70,322 units, an increase of 17 per cent compared to 1,46,021 units recorded during the same period in 2025.

Domestic sales grew 16 per cent to 1,57,225 units, while exports increased 20 per cent to 13,097 units.

Toyota Crosses 3 Lakh Hybrid Vehicle Sales Milestone

Commenting on the sales performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the company's growth reflects positive customer acceptance of Toyota vehicles and ownership experience.

A key milestone for Toyota in May 2026 was crossing 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) sales in India. The company stated that the achievement highlights growing consumer acceptance of hybrid technology and cleaner mobility solutions.

Toyota currently operates two manufacturing facilities in Bidadi, Karnataka, with a combined annual installed production capacity of up to 3.42 lakh units.

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