Toyota August 2025 sales rise 11% to 34,236 units, CY volumes grow 14%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered August 2025 sales of 34,236 units, a growth of 11 per cent over the 30,879 units retailed in August 2024. Of this total, 29,302 units were sold locally and 4,934 units were exported, highlighting the company's equilibrium between domestic demand and international dispatches.

For the first eight months of the calendar year (January–August 2025), Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 2,41,696 units, a 14 per cent increase over 2,12,785 units in the same period last year.

Market outlook ahead of festive season

Commenting on the performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said the August numbers reflect steady customer trust in Toyota vehicles and services. He added that September will be a crucial period for the industry with the festive season beginning, as companies look to improve sentiment and ease purchase decisions with new launches and offers.

Toyota is expected to lean on this period to consolidate volumes, as market observers highlight that consumer spending patterns during the festive window often set the tone for the final quarter of the year.

Key milestones in August

The Innova reached the 20-year milestone in India, having served over 12 lakh customers so far, solidifying its position as one of the most successful MPVs in the market. In the small SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Taisor added a new Bluish Black body color, while Toyota also made six airbags standard across all models, bolstering its safety argument.

The company also introduced the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition, a sportier take on its long-standing luxury hybrid sedan, reflecting Toyota’s continuing focus on hybrid technology in the Indian market. On the manufacturing and exports side, Toyota has renewed its Wharfage Rate Agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL).

