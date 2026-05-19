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Toyota achieves 3 lakh hybrid sales in India with Hyryder, HyCross leading demand

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 May 2026, 13:03 pm
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  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor has crossed 3 lakh hybrid vehicle sales in India, driven by strong demand for the Hyryder and Innova HyCross.

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota says cumulative hybrid vehicle sales in India have crossed the 3 lakh-unit milestone.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota says cumulative hybrid vehicle sales in India have crossed the 3 lakh-unit milestone.
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that cumulative hybrid vehicle sales in India have crossed the 3 lakh-unit milestone. The company’s hybrid growth in the country has largely been supported by demand for models such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova HyCross.

Toyota currently offers multiple self-charging hybrid models in India, including the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova HyCross, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire. The company said the latest sales milestone reflects increasing acceptance of hybrid technology among Indian buyers looking for improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

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The Urban Cruiser Hyryder marked Toyota’s entry into the mainstream midsize SUV hybrid segment, while the Innova HyCross expanded hybrid technology into the MPV category. Both models have emerged as key contributors to the company’s cumulative hybrid sales volumes.

Also Read : Isuzu V-Cross vs Toyota Hilux specification comparison: price, engine, features, safety

Demand supported by ease of use

Toyota said self-charging hybrid vehicles continue to attract customers because they do not require external charging infrastructure. The battery is charged through regenerative braking and engine-generated power, allowing the system to operate without plug-in support.

The company stated that the hybrid setup combines a petrol engine and electric motor, with the system automatically switching between the two depending on driving conditions. Toyota added that this helps improve efficiency while also lowering tailpipe emissions compared to conventional petrol-only vehicles.

To support long-term ownership, Toyota currently offers an 8-year warranty on hybrid batteries in India.

Also Read : India-bound Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Japan; specifications and prices revealed

Multi-pathway strategy

The automaker said the 3 lakh sales milestone also aligns with its broader “multi-pathway" approach towards lower-emission mobility solutions. Alongside hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), Toyota said it continues to work on plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and flex-fuel technologies.

Globally, Toyota stated that it has sold more than 38 million electrified vehicles so far. According to the company, these vehicles have contributed to reducing over 197 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions worldwide.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, our philosophy of ‘Mass Electrification’ is rooted in offering practical, scalable, and inclusive mobility solutions. Hybrid technology serves as a critical bridge towards a cleaner future, enabling customers to embrace electrification seamlessly without compromising on performance, convenience, or reliability."

"This achievement not only reinforces our commitment to environmentally responsible mobility but also strengthens our resolve to contribute meaningfully to India’s transition towards carbon neutrality," he added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 19 May 2026, 13:03 pm IST
TAGS: innova hycross toyota toyota innova hycross toyota camry toyota vellfire toyota urban cruiser hyryder urban cruiser hyryder vellfire camry

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