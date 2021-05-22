Top-selling scooters in India in April 2021

The resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in India has put the overall growth of the Indian automobile industry on yet another collision course after a devastating FY20. The overall motorcycle sales went down in April 2021, and likewise, scooter sales also witnessed a steep decline.

Honda's Activa continues to remain at the top of the list at 1,09,678 units sold in April 2021. In terms Month-on-Month (MoM) growth there was a drastic fall as previously Honda has sold 1,99,208 units of Activa scooters in March 2021.

The second spot on the list is taken by the Suzuki Access 125 at 53,285 units. Previously, Suzuki has sold 48,672 units in March 2021. Access is one of the few scooters that witnessed a hike in sales in the last month, while sales for a majority of other scooters fell flat due to the pandemic.

TVS sold 25,570 units of Jupiter scooters last month against 57,206 scooter units sold a month before. At the fourth and fifth spots sit TVS Ntorq and Hero Pleasure+ at 19,959 and 18,298 units, respectively.

After the Activa, Dio is the second most selling scooter by Honda in India. Dio takes the sixth spot at 17,269 units sold in April 2021. A month before, Honda sold higher 22,677 units. At seventh, eighth, and ninth spots sit Hero Destini 125, Suzuki Burgman Street and TVS Scooty Pep+ scooters at 9,121, 8,154 and 8,143 units.

Yamaha only has one scooter on the list in the form of RayZR which stood at 7,512 unit sales in April 2021.