Top tips to keep your bike looking brand new without breaking a sweat

Detailing removes stubborn grime, keeping your paintwork vibrant. By taking these steps, you can keep your bike looking showroom-fresh for years to come, ensuring heads still turn as you cruise down the highway.

That showroom sparkle on a new bike fades fast. But fear not! With a little effort, you can extend its lifespan. Regular washing is essential, but it's not enough. Consider these tricks: polishes and waxes create a protective layer, repelling dirt and UV rays.

Regular washing of the bike is essential, but it's not enough. Consider these tricks: polishes and waxes create a protective layer, repelling dirt and

1 Shelter your ride, extend its life! Exposing your bike to the elements is like leaving your pet outside all year round - harsh! Rain, sun, and dirt become a constant assault, causing rust, faded paint, and grime buildup. Winter is especially brutal. The ideal scenario? A temperature-controlled garage keeps your bike safe and sound. No garage? Fear not! A covered driveway with a light tarp provides a quick, budget-friendly shield from the worst. Feeling fancy and looking for ultimate protection? Invest in a collapsible bike shelter, essentially a mini-garage for your driveway. By giving your bike a little TLC with proper storage, you'll extend its lifespan and keep those rides feeling like the wind beneath your wings.ht

2 Reapply the paint A bike's gleaming paint job is a key part of its head-turning appeal. That initial shine, catching sunlight like a million stars, fades with every ride. Sun exposure bakes the paint, while bug splatter and road debris leave their mark. Soon, the once vibrant finish becomes dull and lifeless. Don't despair! Faded or chipped paint doesn't have to spell the end of your bike's visual appeal. You can tackle the job yourself with touch-up paint, or entrust it to a professional customiser. Reapplying paint isn't just about colour – sanding smooths chips and imperfections, creating a flawless canvas for the new finish. This is often followed by waxing, which seals the colour and protects against future damage, ensuring that shine lasts. Plus, a repaint offers the perfect chance for a custom touch, letting your bike truly reflect your personality.

3 Shielding plastic from the sun's wrath Beyond paint and wax, consider the sun's relentless assault on your bike's plastic. Unlike metal, these components can't rely solely on washing and waxing. Harsh UV rays turn vibrant dashboards and gauges an unsightly yellow. Luckily, affordable UV protectant sprays offer a solution. Applied during detailing, this invisible shield guards plastic from sun damage. A bottle costing around ₹200 can be used on gauges, windscreens, and any other plastic bits. Remember to wipe down the area with a microfiber cloth first to avoid sealing in dirt! This simple step keeps your plastic vibrant and your bike looking sharp.

4 Beyond wiping: Specialised care for leather seats A bike's dark leather seat complements the gleaming paint job perfectly. Not only is well-maintained leather comfortable, but it's also surprisingly durable. However, neglect takes a toll. Untreated leather dries out, becoming stiff and prone to tears. Proper leather care requires specialised products. Water won't suffice. Deep cleaning solutions remove dirt and grime, reaching every nook and cranny. Afterwards, the conditioner replenishes moisture, keeping the leather supple and resilient. Remember, leather is a natural material and needs care like any living thing. With proper maintenance, your leather seat will provide years of comfort and style.

