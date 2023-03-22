Top seven tips to prevent your car from being stolen by thieves

Car theft is a common issue in many parts of the country with estimated around 100,000 cars stolen each year. The incidence of car theft may vary from area to area with some regions experiencing major number of such cases. As technology advances, car thieves are using more sophisticated tactics to access a parked vehicle, especially the ones with keyless entry and vulnerable security systems.

Thus, it is essential for car owners to be alert and follow some key tips to prevent their vehicles or parts from getting stolen. We have listed some of the tips that should be kept in mind:

Park your car at a safe spot

The place where you park your car is a crucial factor in determining how vulnerable your car is or how accessible it is to thieves. You should always look for a spot that is the safest possible and is well-lit. Even better if CCTV security cameras are installed near the parking spot as they can help trace all activities that occur near the car.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar 1997 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹12.79Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon 1199 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹7Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Innova Crysta 2694 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹16.26Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Punch 1199 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹5.49Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Xuv700 1997 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹12.49Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Fortuner 2694 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹29.98Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Be careful where you put your keys

You must always check the vehicle's lock before walking away from it, even if you use a smart key. It is better to be double sure. You should also avoid leaving the car idling on a cold winter’s morning, because that’s exactly when opportunists take their chance. Also, as obvious as it sounds, try and put your car keys somewhere it is not easily in sight, and as far away as possible from the car.

Invest in a faraday pouch for keyless car

If you have a car with keyless technology, you can invest in a faraday pouch or box that can easily be purchased online. You can put your keys inside and then seal the pouch or box, which will stop thieves from connecting with any ‘keyless’ signals and gaining access to the vehicle.

Invest in a steering lock

Another way to prevent a crook running away with your car is to secure your vehicle's steering wheel with a lock. These physical deterrents will not only prevent thieves from driving away with the car, they can also increase the time taken by the thieve to steal the vehicle, giving more time to the owner to take action.

Do not leave valuables inside car

One of the several reasons that attract thieves to cars is when owners put valuables inside the vehicles and those can easily be seen from outside. The least you can do is put such items in the boot where no one can easily look at them.

Install GPS trackers and immobilizers

These devices help in monitoring the vehicle's real-time location while some devices also allow creating a geo-fence around your vehicle, preventing the vehicle to be taken beyond a boundary. Some devices even come with immobilizers that allow the owner to remotely disable the engine of the car.

File a police report immediately

There are times when things are not in our control and it is possible that your vehicle can be stolen by members of some dangerous criminal gang. In such case, you should not put yourself in danger and immediately take the help of police officers.

First Published Date: