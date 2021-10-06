Top five segment-leading features expected in TVS' upcoming 125 cc scooter

TVS Motor Company will be announcing the pricing of its new 125 cc scooter in the Indian market on Thursday. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming scooter, rumours hint that it will be the Jupiter 125.

Needless to say that the Jupiter has been an already established brand and the bigger variant of the model will only help the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker to address a larger set of customers who prefer a sensible, and reliable ride.

Here are some of the features you can expect in the upcoming 2021 TVS Jupiter 125.