Top Diwali offers on cars: Five vehicles with great deals this season

Festive season accounts for the best sales for carmakers in India and like every year, companies have rolled out the list of the fresh discounts and offers to gain the customer sentiments. For this season, companies have even announced offers on some of their most-selling models to make up for the volume loss caused by the pandemic. Here are some of the best Diwali offers on cars.

Maruti Suzuki Alto:

The Alto is one of the most-successful models from India's biggest carmaker. Currently it is being offered with total benefits upto ₹39,000. This amount includes a direct consumer offer of ₹18,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and corporate discount upto ₹6,000. The mentioned discount is available on both the CNG as well as petrol trim of the car.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

The Vitara Brezza is being offered with a total benefits upto ₹46,000. This amount includes consumer offer and exchange bonus of ₹20,000 each. The corporate discount on Maruti's compact SUV stands up to ₹6,000. The Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular sub-4 meter SUV in India.

Hyundai Grand i10:

Hyundai is offering upto ₹60,000 benefits on its Grand i10 hatchback. This amount includes ₹40,000 direct cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000. The remaining amount is reserved as a part of the corporate discount.

Tata Harrier:

Tata Harrier is currently available with upto ₹80,000 benefits for this Diwali. This amount includes an exchange bonus of ₹40,000 and ₹25,000 consumer offer on select variants of the Harrier SUV. The remaining amount has been reserved for the corporate discount.

Mahindra XUV500:

Mahindra is offering upto ₹56,760 benefits on its popular XUV500 model. The amount includes a direct cash discount of ₹12,760, exchange bonus of ₹30,000, and a corporate discount of up to ₹9,000. Apart from that, additional offers on the XUV500 account for ₹5,000.

(Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location. Contact the company dealerships for the most precise discount information.)