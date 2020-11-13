Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Top Diwali offers on cars: Five vehicles with great deals this season
Some of the most-selling cars are currently being offered with huge discounts for this festive season.

Top Diwali offers on cars: Five vehicles with great deals this season

2 min read . 07:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors are offering some very alluring discounts and offers for Diwali.

Festive season accounts for the best sales for carmakers in India and like every year, companies have rolled out the list of the fresh discounts and offers to gain the customer sentiments. For this season, companies have even announced offers on some of their most-selling models to make up for the volume loss caused by the pandemic. Here are some of the best Diwali offers on cars.

Maruti Suzuki Alto:

The Alto is one of the most-successful models from India's biggest carmaker. Currently it is being offered with total benefits upto 39,000. This amount includes a direct consumer offer of 18,000, exchange bonus of 15,000, and corporate discount upto 6,000. The mentioned discount is available on both the CNG as well as petrol trim of the car.

(Also Read: From Maruti to Tata and Mahindra, how safe are 'Made-in-India' cars)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

The Vitara Brezza is being offered with a total benefits upto 46,000. This amount includes consumer offer and exchange bonus of 20,000 each. The corporate discount on Maruti's compact SUV stands up to 6,000. The Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular sub-4 meter SUV in India.

Hyundai Grand i10:

Hyundai is offering upto 60,000 benefits on its Grand i10 hatchback. This amount includes 40,000 direct cash discount and an exchange bonus of 15,000. The remaining amount is reserved as a part of the corporate discount.

Tata Harrier:

Tata Harrier is currently available with upto 80,000 benefits for this Diwali. This amount includes an exchange bonus of 40,000 and 25,000 consumer offer on select variants of the Harrier SUV. The remaining amount has been reserved for the corporate discount.

(Also Read: Mahindra Thar continues surge, 1,000 units ready for delivery in Diwali period)

Mahindra XUV500:

Mahindra is offering upto 56,760 benefits on its popular XUV500 model. The amount includes a direct cash discount of 12,760, exchange bonus of 30,000, and a corporate discount of up to 9,000. Apart from that, additional offers on the XUV500 account for 5,000.

(Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location. Contact the company dealerships for the most precise discount information.)