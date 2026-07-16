Top 7 two-wheeler brands in June 2026: Hero MotoCorp leads, Honda and TVS follow

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has released the domestic sales data for June 2026, revealing a strong month for India's two-wheeler industry. Total domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 18,51,400 units, compared to 15,61,283 units in June 2025, reflecting healthy year-on-year growth.

Hero MotoCorp retained its position as the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, while Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and TVS Motor Company rounded off the top three. Here's a closer look at the seven best-selling two-wheeler brands based on domestic sales.

Hero MotoCorp stays comfortably ahead

Hero MotoCorp continued to dominate the Indian two-wheeler market with 5,02,890 units sold in June 2026, up from 5,25,136 units sold in the same month last year. Despite a slight decline in volumes compared to June 2025, the company maintained a significant lead over its rivals.

Honda secures second position

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India retained the second spot after registering domestic sales of 4,68,956 units in June 2026. The Japanese manufacturer improved upon its June 2025 performance, when it sold 3,88,812 units, helped by strong demand for its scooter and commuter motorcycle lineup.

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TVS Motor Company records over four lakh sales

TVS Motor Company finished third with domestic sales of 4,11,014 units, a notable increase from 2,81,012 units in June 2025. The company continues to benefit from strong demand across its commuter motorcycles, scooters and electric vehicles.

Bajaj Auto remains fourth

Bajaj Auto sold 1,66,956 units in the domestic market during June 2026, compared to 1,49,317 units in June last year. The company maintained its fourth-place ranking with steady growth driven by its Pulsar and Chetak range.

Royal Enfield crosses one lakh units

Royal Enfield occupied the fifth position after selling 1,02,930 motorcycles in June 2026, up from 76,957 units in June 2025. The brand continued its strong momentum with sustained demand for its 350 cc and 450 cc motorcycles.

Suzuki posts healthy growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded domestic sales of 91,264 units, improving from 73,934 units in June 2025. The company retained sixth place thanks to strong demand for its Access 125 scooter and commuter motorcycles.

Yamaha rounds off the top seven

India Yamaha Motor secured the seventh position with domestic sales of 66,573 units in June 2026. The company posted a healthy increase over the 44,417 units sold during the same month last year, aided by demand for its scooter and premium motorcycle portfolio.

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