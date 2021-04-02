Top 10 cars sold in India in March: Maruti Swift continues to lead the pack

Exactly a year after India went into lockdown, which brought down auto sales to almost zero, the auto industry seems to be turning around and recovering from Covid-19 crisis with some impressive growth in the passenger vehicle segment. 3,20,487 passenger cars were sold in India last month, which is close to what the figure was in February, 2020 before nationwide lockdown began.

Among the top-selling cars, the two biggest car manufacturers in India - Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor - continue to dominate the sales chart. No other OEMs could manage to break into the top 10 in March, and the list continues to have cars that have regularly featured for quite some time now.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in March, 2021.