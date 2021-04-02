Top 10 cars sold in India in March: Maruti Swift continues to lead the pack

Top 10 cars sold in India in March: Maruti Swift continues to lead the pack3 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- There were no big surprises as Maruti and Hyundai cars continue to dominate sales charts in passenger vehicle segment.
Exactly a year after India went into lockdown, which brought down auto sales to almost zero, the auto industry seems to be turning around and recovering from Covid-19 crisis with some impressive growth in the passenger vehicle segment. 3,20,487 passenger cars were sold in India last month, which is close to what the figure was in February, 2020 before nationwide lockdown began.
Among the top-selling cars, the two biggest car manufacturers in India - Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor - continue to dominate the sales chart. No other OEMs could manage to break into the top 10 in March, and the list continues to have cars that have regularly featured for quite some time now.
Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in India in March, 2021.
Maruti's popular hatchback Swift continues to hold its pole position on the list with 21,714 units sold last month. The sales of Maruti Swift has grown over the past year as well as month-in-month basis. In the previous month, Maruti had sold 20,264 units of Swift. In February 2020, Swift garnered sales figures of 18,696 units across India.
Maruti's Swift hatchback edged out another popular small car from the carmaker in the race to be the best-selling car in India. Maruti Baleno finished March 2020 selling barely a few hundred less than Swift. Maruti sold 21,217 units of Baleno, up from 20,070 units it sold in February this year. The hatchback recently upstaged Maruti's WagonR from the number two position on sales.
Maruti WagonR may have dropped a place on the list, but it continued to be a strong number three among top-selling cars in India. Maruti completed the top three selling cars by selling 18,757 units of WagonR in March this year. The figure are marginally less than 18,728 units Maruti sold in February, 2021.
Maruti Alto may have dropped in popularity charts, but still remains a strong player in the hatchback segment at number four on the list. In March, Maruti sold 17,401 units of Alto against 16,919 units it sold in February. In January this year, Alto was the leading car of the pack, but now seems to be losing its charm a bit to the newer generation cars.
The only surprise in the crowd of hatchbacks and small cars on the list has to be Hyundai Creta at number five. Since its rebirth last year around the same time, Creta has grown in popularity as well as on the sales charts to break into the top half of the list. March saw Hyundai sell 12,640 units of new generation Creta, up from 12,428 units in February this year.
Leading the bottom half of the pack is yet another Maruti old warhorse - the Eeco - which has overtaken Maruti Dzire from the number six position now by merely a few more units. Maruti sold 11,547 Eeco cars in March, compared to 11,891 units it sold in February, 2021.
Maruti Dzire, the only sedan of any size on the list, dropped a place on the lust marginally with 11,434 units sold in March. It is down from 11,901 units it sold in February this year.
Maruti Vitara Brezza continued to be the best-selling sub-compact SUV in the country as it continues to maintain its lead over Hyundai Venue. In March, Maruti sold 11,274 units of Brezza, marginally down from 11,585 units it sold in the previous month.
At number nine is Hyundai's popular hatchback Grand i10, which has now overtaken the Venue sub-compact SUV from the carmaker on the list of top 10 cars sold in India. In March, Hyundai sold 11,020 units of Grand i10 against 10,270 units it could sell in February this year.
Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV completes the top 10 cars sold in India in March with 10,722 units, around 500 units fewer than it did in the previous month.
