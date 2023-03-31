Toll fees on expressways, national highways to be hiked across India from April

Driving on expressways and national highways are set to become a more expensive affair from next month. Starting tomorrow, April 1, toll taxes on several such roads are set to be increased. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the toll fees are going to be hiked by up to seven per cent across India, which will make travelling by road a bit more expensive. In 2022, the toll tax range was hiked between 10 and 15 per cent.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, one will now have to pay an additional ten per cent fare for shorter distances. The NHAI said that the decision to increase the toll taxes was taken after considering the increase in number of vehicles plying on expressways and national highways in the recent past. The hike in toll fees, which varies between 3.5 per cent to seven per cent, is based on which route sees major traffic.

The NHAI said that the section between Sari Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway sees a high number of four-wheelers. The expressway will see a hike of five rupees in toll fee for this section. Similarly, the toll tax for driving between Delhi and Hapur has been hiked by 6.45 per cent. The hike in toll fee is higher on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The 135-km long expressway, which connects Kundli, Ghaziabad and Palwal, will see toll fees hiked between five and seven per cent.

NHAI will also increase the toll rates by seven per cent on highways and expressways connecting Delhi to Jaipur, Delhi to Hisar, Delhi to Agra, Delhi to Bulandshahr and Delhi to Chandigarh. According to the revised toll rates, the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway will now attract a minimum toll fee of ₹95. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway toll from Kondli will be a minimum of ₹35. Delhi-Meerut Expressway minimum toll fee has been hiked to ₹105. All these toll rates are only for four-wheelers. The new toll rates for heavy vehicles have also been raised and are much higher.

